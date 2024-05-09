[Watch] Hyderabad crowd sings 'Happy Birthday' song for their captain Pat Cummins during SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins received birthday wishes from the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium through a song during the IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Australian cricketer turned 31 on Wednesday and his SRH teammates made it memorable for him with a special performance on the field.

While Cummins was fielding in the first innings, fans in the stands sang the birthday song of their beloved captain along with the DJ. A fan captured the moment and shared the video on X.

It was a great outing in the SRH jersey for Pat Cummins on his birthday as his side registered a dominating 10-wicket victory against LSG. The bowling department did a great job in the first innings, restricting the visiting side to 165 runs in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell of 4-0-12-1 for the SRH side.

It was absolute carnage in the chase as Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) sent LSG players on a leather hunt to propel the Sunrisers home to 167/0 in just 9.4 overs.

"It was something unbelievable" - SRH captain Pat Cummins after comprehensive 10-wicket win in IPL 2024 match vs LSG

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the win and said:

"Maybe Trav and Abhi changed the pitch in the mid innings break (chuckles). Just let them go, two guys who are really positive. I am a bowler and it's hard to get answers when someone is going like that. Travis has been like this for the last two years. Not super conventional but he has got his methods."

Cummins added:

"I haven't seen a lot of Abhi before the season. With two fielders out there it's really difficult for the bowlers. The par scores have gone up a lot. It's tough to come up with answers with the batters going like this. We love playing here but to win nine down, it was something unbelievable."

SRH will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

