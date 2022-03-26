[Watch] "I am grateful for everything" - Jasprit Bumrah's reminiscent video of MI journey ahead of 10th season

Ace Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his 10th IPL season this year. Ahead of the memorable milestone, a nostalgic Bumrah reminisced about his journey in the league throughout the years. The Gujarat pacer also expressed gratitude for everything along the fruitful path.

The maverick pacer has been with the Mumbai Indians throughout his time in the cash-rich league. MI have retained Jasprit Bumrah for ₹12 crores for the next few years.

Team management expects him to lead the Mumbai Indians' pace attack again this year and shepherd it in the absence of some star bowlers like Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rajasthan Royals procured the duo's services by signing them at the mega auction.

Bumrah recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a small reel with his fans. In it, they get a glimpse of his journey from the very beginning of the IPL to this season. An emotional Jasprit Bumrah captioned it:

This is my 10th season of the IPL, so many memories and special moments. Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows and everything in between, I’m grateful for everything that was and hopeful for everything to come. @mumbaiindians

You can watch the video below:

"Rohit Sharma is going to be tested this year as MI captain"- Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg reckons that Rohit Sharma will face a stern test this season while leading the Mumbai Indians side, which comprises some inexperienced players in the squad.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg previewed Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 and said:

"Rohit Sharma is going to be tested this year with the Mumbai Indians (as a captain) because he doesn't have that dominant middle-order that he has had in previous years and the bowling stocks are a little bit depleted because we have gone to ten teams. Mumbai Indians have been a dominant force, but now they are going to be tested with their stocks."

MI will kick-off their IPL 2022 schedule with a match against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

