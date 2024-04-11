[Watch] “I hope you’ll be around to tell me” - Sanjana Ganesan interviews Jasprit Bumrah during IPL 2024 

Famous cricket presenter Sanjana Ganesan interviewed her husband and Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah in a candid chat on Jio Cinema. The video, uploaded on the broadcasters' social media handles, has a few heartwarming moments as well.

One such moment came towards the end of the video where Bumrah took a cheeky dig at Sanjana by suggesting she write down the advice he gives. He said:

"Please write it down and don't forget what I said."

To this, Sanjana subtly replied:

"I don't know what to write it down. I hope you'll be around to tell me."

With a big booming smile, Jasprit Bumrah said:

"Yes, always."

Here's the video of the conversation between the couple:

Expand Tweet

Bumrah also became a father last year and opened up on how wonderful it was to receive a smile from his son Angad and why it was the best feeling in the world for him.

Jasprit Bumrah on his journey at MI

Jasprit Bumrah joined Mumbai Indians as a 19-year-old and has since grown into a legendary bowler, not just for the franchise, but also for India. He opened up on the star-studded MI dressing room that he came into in 2013 and said in the aforementioned interview:

"It has definitely impacted a lot. In the early years that I came here, I hadn't seen these (big) players before. I played with Sachin Tendulkar, my first captain in IPL was Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Johnson was here. There were 33 players and I felt whether I was in a wrong place. So from there to being 30, being a father, this team has seen my whole journey."

Bumrah had made his IPL debut that season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Star batter Virat Kohli was his first wicket as the then 19-year-old finished with impressive figures of 3/32 on his debut.