[Watch] "I've got more hair and a bit more lean muscle I'd say" - Phil Salt on comparisons with former KKR opener Lynn ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs GT 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Phil Salt commented on the ongoing comparisons with former explosive opener Chris Lynn, who had made an impact in purple and gold. The Englishman made a light-hearted joke about the Australian's appearance compared to his own ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Salt's maiden season for KKR has been no less than a dream campaign. The right-handed batter has amassed 435 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182.04, including four fifties. Those numbers are similar to what Lynn put up in the 2017 and 2018 seasons in terms of strike rate and runs, respectively.

The Australian opening batter was also known for his explosiveness at the top of the order, forging a brilliant chemistry with Sunil Narine, something which Phil Salt has also managed to do.

"That's what I said, I've got more hair and a bit more lean muscle I'd say. Sorry Lynny. It's a tough one because you want to come in and do well. Obviously Lynny did it for a few years here. I guess it's just keeping it about myself really more than anything else. I want to perform to the best of my ability," Salt said when asked about the comparisons with Lynn.

The upcoming clash marks Phil Salt's final appearance for KKR in the season. He is set to join the England camp ahead of the series against Pakistan. His national teammates Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Reece Topley have all departed for England already.

Phil Salt has played under Chris Lynn for Team Abu Dhabi in the 2022 T10 Abu Dhabi League

The explosive openers have shared the dressing room in the past when playing for Team Abu Dhabi in the 2022 T10 Abu Dhabi League. Chris Lynn was leading the side that edition, qualifying for the playoffs before being knocked out in the Eliminator clash. The franchise went on to lose the third-place playoff as well.

Lynn scored 176 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 154.38. Salt, however, could not get an opportunity with his fellow countrymen like Alex Hales and James Vince rounding up the top order.

