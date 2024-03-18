[Watch] “I've been into the normalcy for 2 months” – Virat Kohli joins RCB camp for IPL 2024 

Virat Kohli finally joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The former RCB skipper, who had been on a break from international cricket owing to the birth of his son, will be seen taking the field during RCB’s campaign opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the tournament’s opening day on Friday, March 22.

The franchise shared a video of Kohli’s “homecoming” on their official X (formerly Twitter) account as the 35-year-old made his way into the team’s hotel.

The former India skipper was left in awe of the gym as his first reaction to seeing the setup was “Woooo! Kya baat hai yaar!” (Wow! What an amazing space!)

After a tour of the place, Kohli sat down to share his thoughts on his return to competitive cricket. The former RCB captain said:

“It's really good to be back. Firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. Always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So similar emotions, similar feelings, and I haven't been off the media radar. I've been into the normalcy, see you can say, for 2 months. So yeah, I'm pretty happy to be back and pretty excited and I hope all the fans are happy and excited as well.”

Virat Kohli congratulates Smriti Mandhana & Co. after their WPL 2024 triumph

The RCB Women’s team achieved a milestone by clinching the first-ever title in the franchise’s 17-year-long history as they won the second edition of the Women’s Premier League on Sunday, March 17, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While the victory finally ended RCB’s 16-year-long title drought, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB received a special video call from Kohli after they defeated Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

After a miserable outing in the inaugural edition of the WPL, RCB scripted a comeback to remember for ages. The victory was sweet not just for the players and the members, but also for the loyal fans, who waited all these years to see the franchise clinch a premier league title.

RCB’s women’s team will soon be reaching Bengaluru with the coveted silverware as a meet-up between Mandhana and Kohli, two legendary players associated with the franchise, is something that is much awaited.

