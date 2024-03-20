[WATCH] “Idu RCB'ya Hosa Adhyaya” - Virat Kohli addresses the crowd at Chinnaswamy in Kannada as RCB fans go berserk

Virat Kohli sent the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans into a frenzy by speaking in Kannada at RCB Unbox. The event took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19, and was a massive success as hundreds of fans turned up to witness the full squad practice session and performances by some big names from the entertainment industry.

Kohli was the center of attraction as he returned to the sport after a long break. RCB unveiled their new kit and also renamed the franchise to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, from what was Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier.

Before surprising the fans with the new name and jersey, Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis, and WPL-winning captain Smriti Mandhana joined Alan Walker on the stage. As Kohli grabbed the mic to share a few words, the crowd went wild with "Kohli Kohli" chants.

When the former skipper finally found the space to speak, he amused the fans by sharing a few powerful words in their local language, Kannada. Acing the language with perfection, Kohli said:

"I just want to let everyone know, "Idu' RCB'ya Hosa Adhyaya'," meaning 'This is a new chapter for RCB'

This season, RCB players will be seen in a new red-blue-gold kit, which earlier used to be a combination of black, red, and gold.

Faf du Plessis and company give guard of honor to WPL Champions

The RCB unbox event also saw the WPL-winning RCB women's team in attendance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Before the start of the event, the RCB men's team gathered and gave a guard of honor as Smriti Mandhana led the members of the women's team with the shining trophy in hand.

RCB defeated Delhi Capitals in the WPL final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17. The victory was even more special for them as they clinched the first-ever Premier League title in the franchise's 17-year history.

The loyal RCB fans gathered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and cheered for the women's team upon their historic win. Mandhana and company also took part in a victory ride on the streets of Bengaluru as fans gathered around their bus in massive numbers.