[Watch] "If you have a strike rate of 118, and if you want applause for that, then that is different" - Gavaskar launches a rant on Kohli 

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar launched a tirade against Virat Kohli and the broadcasters amid the ongoing debate over the ace batter's strike rate. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player had spoken out against the commentators for the constant criticism surrounding his strike rate, particularly in the middle overs.

In the away clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Kohli attacked the spinners and scored an unbeaten 70 runs off 44 deliveries. During a post-match interview, Kohli mentioned how 'people in the box' were not at liberty to talk about his strike rate as they have not faced the situation on the ground.

In response, Sunil Gavaskar claimed that the commentators bring up those numbers for a reason, and brought up Kohli's sedate half-century against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he scored 51 runs off 43 runs at a strike rate of 118.60.

"The commentators question only when the strike rate was 118. I don't know what the other commentators have said otherwise, but if you have a strike rate of 118 from the first ball and then you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, I mean if you want applause for that, then that is a little bit different," Sunil Gavaskar said during the pre-show ahead of the RCB vs GT encounter at the Chinnaswamy

Kohli's strike rate has been brought up outside the scope of IPL recently as well. Following the former skipper's inclusion in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, the subject was thrown to skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference in Mumbai.

"It has been shown probably a half a dozen times since 6 o'clock" - Sunil Gavaskar lambasts broadcasters for repeatedly telecasting Kohli's controversial comments

Sunil Gavaskar also reserved criticism towards the broadcasters for showing the post-match interview in question on a recurring basis for the sake of ratings and viewership.

He expressed disappointment at how the entire situation, the friction between Kohli and the commentators was being handled by the broadcasters.

"That particular post-game interview has been shown on this channel earlier as well, and right now on this particular program since 6 o'clock, it has been shown probably a half a dozen times. I hope that they recognize this, that when that is being shown, the critics are commentators. I think they have shown it enough times, everyone has got the message," Gavaskar further stated.

Kohli's strike rate will be under the radar yet again as he gears up for round 2 against GT's spin duo of Noor Ahmed, and Rashid Khan.

