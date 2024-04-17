[Watch] "Inspiration and the never-give-up attitude" - USPC topper Donuru Ananya Reddy picks Virat Kohli as her favorite player

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is one of the biggest sportspersons in the world. The 35-year-old is known for his fitness, discipline, fearless and fighting mentality, which has made him one of the most followed athletes in the world with 268 million followers on Instagram. He's not just restricted to inspiring the next generation of sportspersons but has become a role model to many across different professions.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)'s Civil Service Exam (CSE) topper Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured the third rank, has picked Kohli as her favorite player. She expressed how Kohli is an inspiration behind her success owing to his discipline and never-giving-up mentality.

Ananya is only behind first-ranked Aditya Srivastava and second-ranked Animesh Pradhan. In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), she said:

"Virat Kohli is my favorite player and I think just the kind of inspiration and the never-give-up attitude he has and discipline."

CSE is one of the toughest exams in India and is conducted in three phases. The successful candidates serve in all India and central services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and Indian Police Service (IAS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

"There is a young India that has a Virat Kohli mentality" - Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan recently cited Virat Kohli's example to laud young Indian entrepreneurs. He shared how young Indians are moving abroad to succeed with a fearless mentality like Kohli.

Rajan was quoted as saying in Washington (via India Today):

“They want to actually expand more globally. I think there is a young India that has a Virat Kohli mentality - 'I'm second to none in the world'."

Kohli is currently playing for RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The right-hander is currently the leading run-scorer in the T20 tournament, scoring 361 runs in seven innings, including one century and two fifties at a strike rate of 147.34.

The Delhi-born batter will now look to continue his sublime form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the USA and the West Indies in June.

