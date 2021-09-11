[Watch] IPL 2021: CSK celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the UAE

It was celebrations at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in the UAE ahead of IPL 2021 restart as the team gathered to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The franchise took to Instagram to post a video of the celebration that saw them gather together on the auspicious occasion.

The post was captioned: "Kozhukattais & Kondattams! 🎥 Super Fam's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations 💛 #GaneshChaturthi #WhisPodu #Yellove 🦁." You can watch the clip below:

CSK's run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

Read the list of IPL 2021 live telecast channel list here.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games of the tournament were staged during the first phase in India.

CSK were among the first teams to land in the UAE and gear up for the tournament. The Indian contingent, including skipper Dhoni and Raina, were part of the squad that traveled to the UAE early.

Despite being in second place, CSK's poor run in the UAE last year will be at the back of their minds and Dhoni's first challenge will be to overcome that mental block.

Also Read

The team appears to be in good spirits so far as the franchise has posted reels and videos of the team having fun during their practice sessions. Only time will tell if CSK can go the distance this IPL.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar