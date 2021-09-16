[Watch] IPL 2021: "Dekho Ro aa gaya!" - Mumbai Indians share video of Rohit Sharma's first net session after quarantine

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma finished his quarantine today and assembled with the rest of the squad in Abu Dhabi. He straightaway began training in the nets as MI will face CSK in just three days.

Rohit will participate in intense practice sessions with his teammates in the coming days to get acquainted with the T20 format ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

The Mumbai Indians were excited to welcome their skipper into the mix and updated fans of the development by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In it, fans can see Rohit entering the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in his training gear to have his first net session since landing in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai franchise shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

Rohit Sharma was the standout batter for India during the recent Test series against England. During that series, he played defensively and displayed different facets of his game to prove his credentials as a quality Test opener.

Now he needs to get back into aggressive mode for the IPL. It will be interesting to witness his transformation from a sedate traditional Test opener to a swashbuckling T20 opening batter in the coming weeks.

"There's a need for improvement in Rohit Sharma's batting in IPL" - Saba Karim

Former Indian player Saba Karim observed that Rohit Sharma had failed to carry his form from international cricket into the IPL over the past few years.

He feels that Rohit Sharma needs to improve in this aspect as his primary role in the team is as a batter.

"There's a need for improvement in his batting. He's the captain and the Mumbai Indians are winning trophies under him, that's a different thing. They have a lot of match-winners so his performances don't get much attention.

"His most important role in the team is as a batsman... This is a peculiar case. Every time he goes to the IPL he's in brilliant form in international cricket but fails to convert it during the tournament," Saba Karim said in an interview on YouTube channel Khelneeti.

Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer for Mumbai Indians in the first half of IPL 2021 in March. He scored 250 runs at an average of 35 with one half-century.

