[Watch] IPL 2021: SRH posts picture of Kedar Jadhav getting vaccinated, David Warner urges fans to get inoculated as well

While the wait for IPL 2021 to resume continues, franchises have been active on social media. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 30) to share an image of their all-rounder Kedar Jadhav getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

Adding to the fun element was their star player David Warner, who took some time to interact with fans while urging them to get vaccinated as well. The post was captioned:

"And the shot of the day goes to... "

In response, Warner wrote:

"Great work bro, stay safe everyone, I’ve had both mine as well."

Warner also replied to some fans who asked him to reply to their comments on the picture. You can view the post below:

SRH'S journey in IPL 2021

Hyderabad had a torrid time in the first half in IPL 2021. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, with just two points from seven matches.

They have lost six games and will have to win every game when the edition resumes to make it to the playoffs. They will also be hoping for a string of results to go their way.

Jonny Bairstow has been SRH's leading run-scorer, with 248 runs from seven games. Meanwhile, Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan has been their most successful bowler with 10 wickets.

IPL 2021 updates

IPL 2021 is currently suspended after 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases brought the tournament to a halt. The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of including two new franchises in the Indian Premier League ahead of next year’s edition. A TOI report said the process is a work in progress and a call will be taken after a thorough analysis of the market.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar