[Watch] Delhi Capitals give a tour of their recreational room ahead of IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals recently gave a tour of their recreational room arranged for the players at a hotel in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Mumbai and Pune will host all matches of IPL 2022 in a strict bio bubble environment due to the pandemic situation.

The Capitals' made Mumbai their base for the season and have commenced preparations. Skipper Rishabh Pant finished his quarantine and joined the rest of the squad in the Nets session yesterday.

The Delhi franchise gave their ardent fans a peek of their fun-filled recreational room by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, fans can catch a glimpse of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and other DC stars relaxing by indulging in fun activities. DC captioned the post:

Our home away from home 💙 What is your favourite part of the #DCTeamRoom 💭❓ #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 campaign starts on March 27

During the league stage of IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals will compete in Group A alongside the Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

The Capitals will kick off their journey in IPL 2022 with a high octane clash against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Here is DC’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, March 27, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 10: Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, April 2, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, April 7, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, April 16, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 32: Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 20, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 41: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 45: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM IST, May 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 5, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 64: Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 16, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

