[Watch] Irfan Pathan attends his brother & TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan's roadshow in West Bengal's Baharampur amid Lok Sabha elections

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan attended a roadshow in West Bengal's Baharampur constituency for his elder brother and TMC (All India Trinamool Congress) candidate Yusuf Pathan amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In a video shared by ANI on X on Thursday, May 9, the Pathan brothers can be seen greeting the fans.

"West Bengal: TMC candidate from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, Yusuf Pathan along with his brother former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hold a roadshow in Baharampur," the post read.

During his campaigning, Irfan backed Yusuf for a majority in the election.

"My brother will return double the amount of love he is receiving today...I have come here to support my brother. He should win and work for the people,' he said.

"When my brother wins, I will also come here to see his work. He meets the people here and tries to understand the problems people are facing," Irfan added.

For the unversed, Baharampur is a bastion of INC's (Indian National Congress) candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has not lost since 1999.

Apart from international cricket, Yusuf played 174 IPL matches, scoring 3,204 runs and picking up 42 wickets. The 41-year-old played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2011 to 2017. The Baroda-born all-rounder was part of the 2012 and 2014 IPL-winning side under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan are World Cup winners for India

Yusuf and Irfan Pathan are part of India's World Cup-winning sides in ODI and T20I in 2011 and 2007, respectively.

Yusuf represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is with 1,046 runs and 43 wickets across formats.

Meanwhile, Irfan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, scoring 2821 runs in total. The left-arm pacer also bagged 301 wickets for the Men in Blue. The all-rounder has also played 103 IPL games, scoring 1,139 runs and taking 80 wickets. The 39-year-old is currently working as a commentator at Star Sports.

The two cricketers last played in the 2023 Legends League Cricket (LLC).

