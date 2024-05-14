[Watch] Ishant Sharma sends back KL Rahul early in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace pacer Ishant Sharma took a prized scalp by dismissing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul early in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The right-hander failed to make an impact in the 200+ chase, departing for just five runs off three balls.

The dismissal came in the opening over of the Super Giants' run-chase. Ishant bowled an outswinger outside off. The ball momentarily stuck on the surface before coming onto the bat. Rahul got forward to the loft but lost his bottom hand as it came slower than expected. The ball went up high in the sky. Mukesh Kumar ran back from cover point to complete the catch on the second attempt.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

With the wicket, KL once again failed to deliver with the bat after managing 25 (21) and 29 (33) in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, has amassed 465 runs in 13 matches, including three half-centuries.

DC set a 209-run target for LSG in must-win IPL 2024 game

Half-centuries from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs helped DC post 208/4 against LSG in IPL on Tuesday.

Porel smashed 58 runs off 33 balls in an innings featuring four sixes and five boundaries. Stubbs smashed a quickfire 57* off 25 deliveries with the help of four sixes and three boundaries. Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel also chipped in with 38 (27), 33 (23), and 14* (10), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the leading run-scorer for LSG, returning with two wickets but conceded 51 runs. Arshad Khan and Ravi Bishnoi also settled for one apiece.

At the time of writing, the Super Giants were reduced to 24/3 after 3.1 overs, with Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran at the crease. Apart from Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis departed for 12 (8) and 5 (7), respectively.

DC must win the game to stay alive in the IPL 2024 playoffs race.

Follow the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback