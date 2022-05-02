[Watch] "It was celebrations all the way" - GT cricketers observe Gujarat Foundation Day in style

Gujarat Titans (GT) players came together on Sunday evening to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day inside their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

The franchise shared a short clip where their players were spotted wearing traditional Indian attire. Some even performed the state's famous 'Dandiya' dance.

GT captioned the video:

"The stage was set 🙌 Our Titans were dressed 🤩 And it was celebrations all the way 🎉 #GujaratFoundationDay#SeasonOfFirsts #AboutLastNight."

Gujarat Foundation Day, also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas, is celebrated every year on May 1 in recognition of the creation of Gujarat as a separate state out of Bombay in 1960. In 2022, it completed 62 years of existence.

Gujarat Titans strengthen position atop IPL 2022 points table

The new team, under Hardik Pandya, have played some exceptional cricket in IPL 2022. Quite deservedly, they occupy the top spot in the points table with 16 points in nine games.

The Titans stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in their last outing. Chasing 171, RCB were in the fray till the 13th over before Rahul Tewatia and David Miller launched a carnage at the Brabourne Stadium.

They added 79 runs for the fifth wicket to seal the game with three deliveries to spare. Miller remained unbeaten on a 24-ball 39, including five boundaries and a six, while Tewatia smacked 41 runs off just 24 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and two towering sixes.

Captain Pandya dedicated the win to the people of the state on the occasion of Gujarat Day Foundation. At the post-match presentation ceremony, the all-rounder said:

"This win is dedicated to the people of Gujarat, as it's Gujarat Day tomorrow, thanks for all the love and wishes you've shown us. As I have played a lot in Maharashtra, happy Maharashtra day as well."

The Titans will play their next game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

