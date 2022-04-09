[Watch] James Neesham announces his retirement from bowling to Riyan Parag in RR net sessions 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder James Neesham recently took to his official Instagram handle and announced his retirement from bowling to his teammate Riyan Parag in the net sessions.

Neesham also shared a short video in which he could be seen bowling to Riyan Parag in the nets. The Assam batter hit it with brutal force straight towards the Kiwi cricketer, due to which he lost control and fell.

James Neesham is yet to play a match this season for the Rajasthan Royals. Parag has been a regular in the middle order, performing the finisher role for the franchise so far in IPL 2022.

RR will next face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on April 10

The Rajasthan Royals currently occupy fourth in the points table, with two wins out of three games. Both the bowling and batting departments have been firing in unison for RR this year. After beginning IPL 2022 with two victories against SRH and MI, Rajasthan lost against RCB in their third match.

They will now be looking to get back to winning ways when they face an in-form LSG side on April 10. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the encounter.

Here is RR's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

