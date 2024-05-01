[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah gifts his Purple Cap to young fan after LSG vs MI match of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians' (MI) ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah won hearts with a sweet gesture for a young fan following his side's IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday.

Mumbai suffered a four-wicket defeat to Lucknow at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. While walking towards the dressing room after the game, Bumrah gifted his Purple Cap to a kid in the stands.

The young boy was overjoyed upon receiving Jasprit Bumrah's Purple Cap and could be seen jumping in delight. You can watch the video of the incident below:

While Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless against Lucknow, he conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs. The star fast bowler is currently the leading wicket-taker for the season with 14 scalps from 10 games at an economy rate of 6.40.

Mumbai failed to defend a 145-run target, suffering a four-wicket loss, which is their seventh this season. The five-time champions are placed ninth in the points table, with just three wins from 10 outings.

"It was a fantastic gesture" - Suresh Raina on Jasprit Bumrah interacting with Mayank Yadav after LSG vs MI clash

After the end of the match, Jasprit Bumrah was seen having a conversation with Lucknow's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, who has grabbed headlines for his express speed.

The youngster missed five games for LGS after sustaining an injury during the team's fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT). However, he bowled just 3.1 overs on his return and walked off the field.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, former India cricketer Suresh Raina lauded Bumrah for interacting with the 21-year-old. He said:

"It was a fantastic gesture from Jasprit Bumrah to talk to the youngster. He has so much experience. When (Mayank) meets him, he will learn so much from Bumrah's words about looking after an injury. It's not easy to return from an injury and take wickets."

Mayank Yadav gave away 31 runs from 3.1 overs while claiming the wicket of Mohammad Nabi in his comeback match.

