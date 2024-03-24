[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah marks IPL comeback with sizzling yorker to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha during GT vs MI match

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is invaluable to the franchise. He struck in his very first over on his IPL comeback against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

Bumrah bowled a searing yorker that proved to be too good for Wriddhiman Saha, who scored 19 off 15 balls. The veteran wicketkeeper was a bit late to bring his bat down as he saw his stumps rattled. It was just the kind of delivery that Bumrah made a reputation for when he burst onto the scene.

Here's a video of the sensational yorker:

There could be a lot of debate around whether Jasprit Bumrah should have opened the bowling for MI. Mumbai's new Skipper Hardik Pandya took on the role but conceded 20 runs in his first two overs.

Jasprit Bumrah & Piyush Chawla sent both GT openers packing

The Titans flew out of the blocks, just the kind of start Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have been accustomed to giving their team over the past two seasons.

Mumbai desperately needed a breakthrough and Hardik Pandya turned to who else but Jasprit Bumrah to get the job done. Bumrah has been used sparingly as he got just a solitary over in the powerplay with his skipper quickly moving towards his spinners.

That move worked as well as the spinners put a check on the run rate. Trying to break the shackles, Gill hit a delivery from Piyush Chawla straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at long-on. The right-hander scored 31 of 22 deliveries.

With the ball gripping a bit, Mumbai have introduced more spin at the time of writing. However, Sai Sudharsan is a good player of spin and Azmatullah Omarzai can get the big shots in when needed. GT need a solid partnership to ensure they lay a platform for the backend of their innings on what looks like a good pitch overall.