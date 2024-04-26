[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah shows off his batting range during nets session ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah has put in a lot of effort over the past few years in getting better with the bat and the same was seen in a nets session ahead of Mumbai's IPL 2024 match with the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 27.

In a video posted by MI on X, Bumrah was seen showcasing his skills with the willow in front of the wicket. Right from delightful cover drives, elegant on drive, and flicks over mid-wicket, the speedster showed that he had it all.

Here's the video:

Having started his career as a No.11 batter, Bumrah has shown great improvement with the willow and also had some important contributions for India, especially in the Test format.

MI need to stop being overdependent on Jasprit Bumrah to turn fortunes

Jasprit Bumrah had a sensational first half of IPL 2024 with 13 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of just 5.96. However, it is only natural that he was going to have an off day at some point and it came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 22.

Bumrah conceded 37 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket. However, one shouldn't blame the star speedster for MI's loss as the other bowlers failed to step up. Skipper Hardik Pandya also has been under the scanner because of some of his decisions while making bowling changes.

Despite having the likes of Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara at his disposal, Pandya bowled himself with the new ball and conceded 11 runs in the first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal punished MI bowling on his way to a sensational hundred and a nine-wicket win for RR.

Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 27, and it almost seems to be a do-or-die for the visitors' playoff hopes.

