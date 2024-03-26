[Watch] "Jeet te the nahi, khel te acha the nahi" - Virender Sehwag trolls PBKS on air during IPL 2024 game vs RCB

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently took a jibe at the Punjab Kings (PBKS), saying that his game deteriorated during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with the franchise.

Sehwag played two seasons for the Punjab-based side, before announcing his retirement in 2015. He also served as the team's mentor from 2016 to 2018.

While doing Hindi commentary in the ongoing IPL 2024, the former India opener recalled how his strike rate dropped during his stint with PBKS. Trolling the franchise for not winning enough matches, Sehwag was heard saying on Star Sports:

"Jab mein Punjab mein gaya tab mera strike rate kam ho gaya. Woh kehte hai na ke jaisi sangati waisa behave karte ho. Toh waha ki sangati waisi hi thi. Jeet te the nahi, khel te acha the nahi, toh mera game aur thoda kharab ho gaya."

It is worth mentioning that Virender Sehwag was part of Punjab's squad in 2014, their most successful season so far in the league's history. Under the captaincy of Australia's George Bailey, Punjab made it to the final, where they suffered a heartbreaking three-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB beat PBKS by four wickets in IPL 2024 clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings were off to contrasting starts this edition. While Bengaluru lost their opening fixture to Chennai Super Kings (CKS), Punjab trumped Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first fixture.

RCB and PBKS locked horns at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 25. Punjab finished at 176/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for PBKS, mustering 45 runs. Jitesh Sharma (27) and Shashank Singh (21*) chipped in with valuable contributions towards the back end, helping their side get to a decent score.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each, while Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph bagged one scalp each.

Virat Kohli shone with the bat in the run chase, scoring 77 runs. While Bengaluru found themselves in a precarious position in the death overs, Dinesh Karthik guided his team to a four-wicket win with a blistering unbeaten knock of 28 from just 10 balls.