[Watch] Jonty Rhodes & other DSG staff help groundsmen cover the square amidst heavy rains

Durban's Super Giants (DSG) had to share points with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in their encounter on Friday (February 3) at the SA20 after rain played spoilsport.

The desperation for the Super Giants to get the game underway was visible when their support staff came onto the ground. They did so to help the ground staff get the covers quickly to cover the square amidst heavy rain and winds.

Even former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes was seen bringing the covers on quickly and doing his best to help the staff get the square covered. Here's a video:

DSG's qualification chances diminish further after rain plays spoilsport

DSG will be gutted to have not gotten a full game against SEC. Heading into the match on Friday, they needed to win their remaining two games with a huge margin to keep their destiny in their own hands.

After four straight losses, the Super Giants finally found some momentum with a win over MI Cape Town. However, picking up just two points in their match against the Sunrisers has severely dented their qualification chances.

Although DSG are in fifth position at the moment and are just four points behind Johannesburg Super Kings in fourth place, they have played one more game. MI Cape Town also have a game in hand over the Super Giants.

As a result, the Durban-based outfit will have to win their final game with a bonus point and then hope that other results go their way.

Regardless, the race for the semifinals in the maiden edition of the SA20 has heated up and a thrilling finish is in store.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Playing XI): Adam Rossington(wk), Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman.

Durban Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk/c), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley.

