[Watch] "Just Warner being Warner" - Delhi Capitals opener shows off his dance moves

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner continues to entertain fans with his hilarious dance moves. The veteran Aussie opener returned to Delhi in IPL 2022 after a spell with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The franchise recently shared a short clip on social media, where the Australian showed off his dance in the backdrop of a promotional shoot. The Delhi franchise captioned the video as:

The 35-year-old cricketer from New South Wales didn't have a great start to his IPL 2022 campaign, scoring only four runs against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. The Delhi Capitals went on to lose the game by six wickets.

Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi a superb start, scoring 61 off just 34 deliveries but the middle order failed to capitalize on it. They managed to post 149 runs, which was easily chased down by Lucknow with two balls to spare.

"Have been a fan of the way he strikes the ball" - Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw on David Warner

Meanwhile, 22-year-old DC opener Prithvi Shaw, who has been in good form with the willow, is relishing the opportunity to bat alongside David Warner.

Prithvi recently shared his experience of batting with the Aussie superstar. Speaking in a video released by the Delhi Capitals, Shaw said:

"Warner has been playing international cricket for more than 10 years and I have been a fan of the way he strikes the ball. I love to watch a batter hit sixes and fours from the non-striker's end. It was great fun to bat with him against LSG and once we form a good understanding, it'll be even better to bat with him."

Meanwhile, with two defeats on the trot, a lot will depend on how the openers fare as DC look to bounce back in their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

