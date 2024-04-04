[Watch] Kane Williamson's gutted reaction after throwing away his wicket in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson was upset with himself after throwing away his wicket in the ongoing match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 4). That reaction came after Williamson played one straight to point off Harpreet Brar's bowling, walking away for 26 runs off 22 balls, including four boundaries.

The right-handed batter was gutted and shook his head after failing to consolidate a good start on his first-ever outing of this season.

The dismissal came during the ninth over of GT innings. Brar bowled a short ball outside off and Williamson attempted the cut, only to give an easy catch to Jonny Bairstow at backward point. The right-hander failed to keep the ball down as the extra bounce did him.

The wicket came straight after Williamson hit the left-arm spinner for a boundary off the previous ball.

Watch Kane Williamson's wicket and his reaction below:

Williamson replaced David Miller in the Titans playing XI as the latter sustained a niggle. The New Zealand skipper is playing his first IPL game after being ruled out due to a knee injury in GT's opening game in March last season.

Shubman Gill stands tall as wickets continue to tumble for GT vs PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill stood tall as wickets continued to tumble after being asked to bowl first by Punjab Kings in IPL on Thursday.

At the time of writing, GT were 141-3 after 16 overs, with Gill (59 off 35) and Vijay Shankar (six off seven) at the crease. Sai Sudharsan was the last batter to be dismissed, caught behind by Jitesh Sharma off Harshal Patel.

Punjab have so far won just one out of their three games this season. They lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, Gujarat have registered two victories in their first three matches. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last outing.

