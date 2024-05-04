[Watch] Karn Sharma gets the better of David Miller after being hit for 6 in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg-spinner Karn Sharma got the key wicket of David Miller in the clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB's new-ball attack rocked the GT top order as they recorded their lowest powerplay score of 23/3. The duo of David Miller and Shahrukh Khan somewhat repaired the innings with a key partnership in the middle overs. After reaching the 50-run mark in their stand, there was an initiative to switch gears. The pair had been scoring a couple of boundaries every over after the halfway mark of the innings.

In a bid to keep the scoreboard ticking, David Miller dispatched Sharma for an exquisite six over covers off the third delivery of the 12th over. The left-handed batter wanted more as he tried to hit one straight over the bowler's head. However, he did not get the desired connection, ending up splicing it straight to Glenn Maxwell at long-on. Miller immediately knew he miscued the shot and was livid at himself even before the catch was taken.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

David Miller departed after scoring 30 runs off 20 deliveries, scoring three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 150.

David Miller had been dropped by Karn Sharma earlier in his innings

The South African batter got a reprieve after being dropped by Karn Sharma during the 11th over of the innings. He had attempted a pull shot off a shortish delivery by Cameron Green. The ball flew straight to the leg-spinner at fine leg, but it was spilled.

Sharma immediately gestured that he lost the ball in the lights, leading to the dropped catch. However, he managed to make amends by picking up the crucial wicket in the very next over itself, ensuring that his dropped catch did not prove to be too costly.

The spinner has conceded 23 runs off his two overs with a wicket to show for his efforts so far. As of writing, GT are pushing towards a competitive score after losing Shahrukh Khan to a brilliant direct hit by Kohli right after Miller's departure.

GT are placed at 102/5 after 15 overs, with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan at the crease.

