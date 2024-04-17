Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has dazzled viewers with his batting cameos in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

IPL 2024 is touted to be Dhoni's swansong campaign, and he even relinquished leadership duties ahead of the season. However, the wicketkeeper-batter's former teammate and close friend, Suresh Raina, feels otherwise.

Raina was asked to comment on MS Dhoni's future during a discussion on Jio Cinema. The cricketer-turned-commentator came up with a one-word response. Here's what he replied:

"Khelenge."

Former Team India pacer RP Singh was also part of the panel when the question was raised. He, too, suggested that this may not be Dhoni's last season with CSK as a player.

Singh said:

"It doesn't seem like this will be his last season."

Expand Tweet

MS Dhoni was at his explosive best during CSK's recent IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 14. Coming out to bat in the final over, the seasoned campaigner hit a hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya's bowling, remaining unbeaten on 20 in just four balls.

Suresh Raina says MS Dhoni is loving Bhojpuri commentary in IPL 2024

Apart from Hindi and English, there is also an option for vernacular commentary on Jio Cinema for viewers. The languages include Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, and Tamil.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Suresh Raina disclosed that MS Dhoni is a fan of Bhojpuri commentary. Opening up on his conversation with the CSK star, Raina said:

"MS Dhoni was discussing Bhojpuri commentary. He said, 'Bahut hi gajabe commentary kar rahe Bhojpuriya me.' I told him Haryanvi is also nice."

Dhoni will next be seen in action on Friday, April 19, when CSK take on the Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. With four wins from six outings, Chennai currently occupy the third place in the IPL 2024 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback