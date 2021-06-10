Watch: KKR cricketers Ben Cutting and Tim Seifert engage in shadowboxing

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) overseas cricketers Ben Cutting and Tim Seifert were seen engaging in a fun shadowboxing fight during the now postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

KKR recently shared a video from one of their bonding sessions where Cutting and Seifert engaged in a fun game. The franchise posted the video from their official Twitter handle.

Watch the clip here:

Shadowboxing is a very famous game among friends. The rule is to react in the opposite direction to your opponent's swipe.

Ben Cutting emerged as the clear winner after beating the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter in the first two rounds of the game as everyone burst out into laughter.

The Australian all-rounder was also seen playing this game with KKR teammate Lockie Ferguson previously.

KKR in the seventh spot with four points

KKR had an abysmal run in IPL 2021, managing only two wins from seven games before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

They never looked in rhythm, with dashing all-rounder Andre Russell only showing glimpses of his potential. Shubman Gill's lean patch with the bat at the top also didn't do KKR any good.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is likely to make things even worse for the franchise. They are expected to go without skipper Eoin Morgan and fast bowler Pat Cummins.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Ashley Giles has confirmed that English cricketers won't be traveling to the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021.

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, has confirmed that Cummins will not be a part of the competition in the UAE.

"Pat Cummins has himself said that he will not come," Karthik told TOI.

As per reports, the second half of IPL 2021 will commence from September 19, with the final being played on October 15.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar