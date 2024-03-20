[Watch] Chandrakant Pandit dances, Suyash Sharma sings in KKR's team bonding session ahead of IPL 2024 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players and support staff members recently participated in team bonding activities ahead of IPL 2024.

The KKR contingent already assembled in Kolkata last week and has been training to get themselves ready for the season. After missing the previous season due to injury issues, Shreyas Iyer is back for Kolkata and will lead the team this year. Gautam Gambhir has also returned to the franchise after a long gap as a mentor.

KKR took to their official X handle and gave the fans a glimpse of a fun team bonding activity in their camp by sharing a video on Wednesday, March 20. In it, we can see their head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, and batter, Rinku Singh, doing a fun dance move together and enjoying themselves.

A fan account of the Kolkata franchise shared another video, where leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was spotted singing a melodious song from the Bollywood movie Animal. You can watch the video below:

"That's their biggest strength"- Aakash Chopra on KKR's Indian batting core ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the KKR squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season. He opined that their Indian batting core, comprising the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Nitish Rana, is their biggest strength.

Chopra explained his views on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, saying:

"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent. They have Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. Just think about it, four good Indian players who have all played for India. Rinku Singh is in red-hot form. Shreyas Iyer is on a comeback trail."

He continued:

"Venkatesh Iyer was also playing decently, he played well last year too, and Nitish Rana is a very good player. So that makes it four Indian batters. That's their biggest strength because if you prepare even slightly turning pitches, you need a batting lineup that plays spin well. If it's a turning pitch, they might play Rahmanullah Gurbaz. If it's a flat pitch, they might play Phil Salt."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.