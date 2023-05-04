[WATCH] KKR players enjoy Hyderabadi Biryani ahead of their IPL 2023 clash vs SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players recently enjoyed some Hyderabadi biryani ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023. The KKR contingent are currently in the capital city of Telangana as they face SRH tonight (May 4) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

KKR took to their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of players relishing the famous Hyderabad delicacy biryani during their time in the city. In it, several Kolkata players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Jason Roy, David Wiese, and others can be seen eating biryani.

They captioned the video:

"🚨🥘 Wait for it! @rahmanullah.gurbaz FINALLY tasted the Hyderabadi Biryani we promised him on #KnightBite! 😋 #TATAIPL2023 #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #ipl2023 #IPLOnReels."

You can watch the video below:

"Their batting is looking a lot better than their opponents" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's batting line-up ahead of SRH clash

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra opined that Kolkata Knight Riders have the edge over their opponents' SRH in the batting department. He feels that the Knight Riders should go in with Gurbaz and Jason Roy as openers, considering their good recent form.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The opening has changed a lot but now I feel Kolkata should get Gurbaz and Jason Roy to open and then Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell. Their batting is looking a lot better than their opponents."

He added:

"Kolkata are saying that Shardul Thakur is not bowling fit. Don't play him if he is not bowling fit. They are not getting David Wiese to bowl. Why - I have got no idea. Now, they shouldn't play him as well because you can go with Roy and Gurbaz as your two openers."

The Kolkata Knight Riders are currently eighth in the points table with six points from nine games. SRH also have six points but they played a game less than their opponents.

The Sunrisers won the first match between the two sides earlier this season, courtesy of a scintillating century from Harry Brook.

