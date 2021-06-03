[Watch] KKR shares a throwback video of Wasim Akram bowling in the nets to mark his birthday

Wasim Akram turned 55 today, and to mark the occasion, the Kolkata Knight Riders shared a throwback video from when the Pakistan legend was their bowling coach. Akram was part of the support staff when KKR won titles in 2012 and 2014.

In the video, Wasim Akram is seen bowling in the nets. The former Pakistan skipper also gave insights into his role as bowling coach for the franchise.

KKR shared the clip on Twitter with the caption:

"Watch the legendary @wasimakramlive bowl in #KKR nets, his love for people of #Kolkata and the style of coaching he practiced in the #IPL. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Sultan of Swing."

Lakshmipathy Balaji later replaced Wasim Akram as KKR's bowling coach due to the latter's professional commitments and time constraints.

Currently, former New Zealand international Kyle Mills is the bowling coach of the franchise.

KKR have struggled in IPL 2021, having won just two of their opening seven games of the season. It remains to be seen whether KKR can mount a comeback in the UAE when the second phase of the tournament resumes in September.

"I am not a fool"- Wasim Akram on the prospect of coaching Pakistan

Wasim Akram

After his stint with KKR, Wasim Akram continued to work as a coach and mentor in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was part of franchises like Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. Akram is currently the president and head of cricketing operations at Karachi Kings.

However, the former left-arm fast bowler made it clear that he isn't keen on taking up any coaching role with the Pakistan national team.

"I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. Coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation. So I'm afraid of that as well, because I don't tolerate misbehavior," Akram said in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Wasim Akram will hope that his side, the Karachi Kings, will become the first team to win back-to-back titles in PSL's history when the second phase of the T20 league resumes on June 9. The Karachi outfit is currently leading the points table on a net run rate basis.

