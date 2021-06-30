[Watch] KKR skipper Eoin Morgan calls himself and former player Ryan ten Doeschate "twins"  in a video from 2013 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 30) to wish former player Ryan ten Doeschate on his birthday. They posted a video of Brett Lee and Eoin Morgan wishing the all-rounder from their video archive.

The fun snippet sees Lee calling the Dutch-South African cricketer the 'man of the moment'. The Australian quick also said Doeschate could be the one to bring glory to the team. The duo were soon joined by Morgan, who said:

"Twins... me and him. We are always confused for each other."

The clip ends with all three posing and Lee saying, "We all are the three amigos". KKR captioned the video: "#HappyBirthday to our ex-knight Ryan Ten Doeschate 💜."

KKR's journey in IPL 2021

KKR are just one rung above Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021, who are in eighth place. The Knights have won just two of their seven games and will face a stiff challenge when it comes to making the playoffs.

Like SRH, they will hope to win all games in the second half of the tournament and pray for some results to go their way. The absence of Pat Cummins will hurt the side, but that opens the door for a player like Lockie Ferguson. Cummins picked up nine wickets and scored 132 runs in IPL 2021, making him one of KKR's most successful players.

IPL 2021 updates

IPL 2021 is currently suspended after 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases brought the tournament to a halt. The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of including two new franchises in the Indian Premier League ahead of next year’s edition. A TOI report said the process is a work in progress and a call will be taken after a thorough analysis of the market.

