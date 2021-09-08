IPL 2021: [Watch]- KKR surprise Shubman Gill with a cake on his 22nd birthday

Indian Test opener Shubman Gill is celebrating his 22nd birthday today (September 08) and his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ensured that the Punjab cricketer has a day to remember.

The Knight Riders official Instagram account shared a reel on Wednesday where they surprised Gill by bringing a birthday cake to his room.

Shubman Gill also took to his Instagram account where he shared pictures and a video of himself celebrating the special day with his franchise.

The second leg of IPL 2021 will resume in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 and Gill will be looking to make an impact after a disappointing stint in the first phase of the 14th season.

Will Shubman Gill shrug off his underwhelming IPL record in the 2nd leg of the 14th season?

The second phase of IPL 2021 will also mark Gill's return to competitive cricket after a gap of three months. The youngster last featured in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton back in June.

He was earmarked as India's first-choice opener for the five-match Test series against England. However, following the WTC final, Gill developed a shin injury on his left leg which forced his pre-mature departure from the United Kingdom.

KL Rahul made the most of Gill's absence as the Karnataka opener smashed a brilliant 84 in Nottingham before breaching a three-figure score in the second Test at Lord's.

The upcoming leg of the IPL will provide a great opportunity for Gill to get back into the thick of things by scoring heaps of runs at the top of the order for the KKR.

Shubman Gill has had a disappointing year in competitive cricket following his heroics against Australia back in January.

🏆 Under 19 Cricket World Cup Winner

🇮🇳 One of India’s Gabba Heroes

🏏 Three Test fifties



And he’s only just turned 22. Happy birthday to young gun, Shubman Gill 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3xIFx6xADK — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

The 22-year-old struggled in the home series against England before having another disappointing outing in the first phase of the IPL. In seven games, he managed a mere 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and an underwhelming strike rate of 117.85 without a single 50+ score.

KKR will kick-off their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20, and Gill will hope to put his best foot forward.

