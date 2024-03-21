[Watch] KL Rahul joins LSG camp ahead of IPL 2024; gets a grand welcome

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul joined the team camp on Wednesday, March 20, to commence preparations for IPL 2024. He has been out of action since the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad earlier this year.

Rahul impressed in the middle-order role with a crucial knock of 86 runs in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test. However, he had to miss the remaining four matches of the series due to a fitness issue.

The LSG captain recently completed his rehabilitation at the NCA, which gave him clearance to participate in the IPL. The Lucknow franchise took to their official X handle and shared a video to give fans a glimpse of the arrival of KL Rahul in their camp.

The franchise showed the journey of their captain after suffering an injury during the second half of IPL 2023 till his roaring comeback in ODI and Test cricket. KL Rahul also did his famous hands-on-the-ear celebration after joining the camp.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"We'll see a different KL Rahul in the upcoming season" - MSK Prasad on LSG skipper ahead of IPL 2024

Former Team India chief selector MSK Prasad is keen to see how KL Rahul will perform as a leader and a player under the guidance of new head coach Justin Langer.

Prasad feels that Rahul holds himself back at times and opined that Langer might liberate the wicketkeeper-batter to play with more freedom in IPL 2024.

Speaking at a press conference organized by Star Sports, MSK Prasad said:

"What is going to be the biggest gaining factor is how he (Langer) is going to mould KL Rahul. Or, in fact, they have been in touch with each other for the last 3 months, talking on a day-to-day basis. Rahul has also been a vice-captain of India, has also led the Indian team, but at times he holds himself back a bit. So, probably, with Justin Langer coming into the LSG side, we'll see a different KL Rahul in the upcoming season."

Elaborating on his stance, Prasad added:

"Hopefully even Team India is going to benefit. He is definitely a very good wicket-keeper. 6-7 months after the injury, he comes into the World Cup and the impact he created there with the bat and gloves speaks volumes about him. Rahul is an introvert sort of person. He doesn't really express himself outside, but I hope Langer's influence will get the best out of him. Hopefully, we will unearth a new captain in KL for the future."

Do you think LSG has the ammunition to go all the way and win the IPL 2024 trophy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.