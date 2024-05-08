[Watch] KL Rahul's gorgeous six off Pat Cummins' bowling in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul hit an exquisite six off his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) counterpart Pat Cummins in the IPL 2024 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (May 8). It was Rahul's first boundary in the second over of the innings.

Pat Cummins took the new ball after Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent down the opening over. While the first two deliveries went as a dot, the Karnataka-born cricketer took half-a-step down the very next ball and lofted it inside out over mid-off.

Both Hyderabad and Lucknow are coming off defeats in their respective previous games. While the SunRisers lost to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium by seven wickets, the Super Giants were swept away by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a 98-run loss.

The Orange Army have carried out only one change, bringing in Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. LSG have made two changes, with Krishnappa Gowtham and Quinton de Kock coming in for Mohsin Khan and Ashton Turner.

"We have not nailed it in the last couple of games" - Pat Cummins

Cummins, who turned 31 on Wednesday, responded to LSG's decision to bat first by claiming that he would have done the same. The right-arm speedster also underlined the need to keep winning, keeping in mind the fickle nature of the competition. He said during the toss:

"Thank You (for the birthday wishes). My body feels 31. We would have batted as well. But we have won both ways here and hence not too upset. Hard to know (a good score) as it has been pretty high scoring. It is pretty tough (to qualify for the playoffs) and you have to keep winning till the end, we have not nailed it in the last couple of games and it is time to change that."

With their playoff chances hanging by the thread, both teams will be involved in a dogfight.

