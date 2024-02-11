[Watch] KL Rahul trains intensely in the nets after injury break ahead of 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Team India middle-order batter KL Rahul has commenced batting practice in the nets ahead of the 3rd Test against England. He missed the second Test due to a fitness concern.

After the first Test in Hyderabad, Rahul went to NCA to work on his fitness issue. The selectors named him in the Indian squad on Saturday for the last three Tests of the 5-match series against England.

The whicketkeeper-batsman will return to the playing XI for the third Test if the BCCI medical team gives clearance. All signs look positive as Rahul started training in the nets. Team management will be hoping to have him in the mix soon as the middle-order lacks experience currently due to Virat Kohli's unavailability.

KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video through his story, giving fans a glimpse of his recent batting session. One of the cricket fans later reshared it on X.

You can watch Rahul's batting practice in the video below:

"Batting down the order might not be bad at all"- Irfan Pathan on possibility of KL Rahul batting in middle-order for LSG in IPL 2024

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently opined that Lucknow Super Giants would benefit if their captain, KL Rahul, bats in the middle-order during IPL 2024. Rahul has performed exceptionally in ODIs and Tests after moving to middle-order from opening position.

Many have been speculating that he might do the same in T20s to push his case for selection in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan gave his opinion on the matter, saying:

"He is a car with gears in an era of automatic cars. He can bat in any gear from first to fifth. He even has a sixth gear. So considering that, KL Rahul batting down the order might not be bad at all.

He continued:

"It could be good for the team and him as well. The team combination could include both Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers in such a scenario. If both of them get a place, they can go with an all-Indian pace attack."

