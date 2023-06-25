[Watch] KL Rahul visits Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Karnataka

Indian cricketer KL Rahul offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha, one of the names of Lord Shiva, at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka on Sunday, June 25.

Rahul was recently seen at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, undergoing a rehabilitation programme following a successful thigh surgery in the United Kingdom (UK). The wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of India’s World Test Championship final against Australia, where Rohit Sharma and his men were hammered by 209 runs at The Oval.

Here’s the video of Rahul visiting Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala:

KL Siku Kumar @KL_Siku_Kumar



#KLRahul KL RAHUL visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and took the blessings of God KL RAHUL visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple and took the blessings of God 🙏🙏#KLRahul https://t.co/LfigxNv7kV

On Sunday, a Twitter user @KL_Siku_Kumar shared an Asianet Suvarna News video clip of Rahul meeting a few dignitaries at the temple before getting back into his car to depart from there.

Earlier in March, Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain during India’s home Test series against Australia.

KL Rahul eyeing India comeback in Asia Cup 2023

KL Rahul hasn’t been in action since IPL 2023. During Match 43 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the LSG skipper sustained an injury on his right thigh, during his attempt to save a boundary.

The 31-year-old was subsequently ruled out of the remaining part of the tournament, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya taking over the captain’s armband. Rahul joined NCA on June 13 to begin his rehabilitation programme in pursuit of recovery for the Asia Cup 2023, which is likely to start on August 31.

Rahul has scored 1,986 runs in 54 ODI matches at an average of 45.13. He is likely to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, if the recovery process takes giant strides.

KL Rahul last played for India in the 50-over format during the three-match ODI series against Australia in March. He was India's highest run-getter with 116 runs at an average of 58, including a match-winning knock of 75* in the first game in Mumbai.

