[WATCH] Krishnappa Gowtham takes a wonderful diving catch to dismiss Suyash Prabhudessai during RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielder Krishnappa Gowtham took a magnificent catch to send Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Suyash Prabhudessai packing to the pavilion.

Suyash walked into bat at the number five position after the loss of Glenn Maxwell's wicket in the 13th over. On a tricky surface, he got off to a slow start. After an over, Suyash Prabhudessai tried to break the shackles by going for a big hit against Amit Mishra in the 15th over.

Veteran leg-spinner Mishra bowled a slowish delivery targeting the stumps, which Suyash hit into the air towards long off. Gowtham, stationed there, initially misjudged the catch and seemed to have lost it, but he adjusted well in the end and grabbed it by diving in front. Suyash Prabhudessai had to return to the pavilion after scoring six runs from seven balls.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻



K Gowtham dives to his front and grabs a fine catch near the ropes 🏻 🏻



#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB Remarkable effort!K Gowtham dives to his front and grabs a fine catch near the ropes Remarkable effort! 🙌🏻K Gowtham dives to his front and grabs a fine catch near the ropes 👌🏻👌🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB https://t.co/Ju6yzYWDsT

RCB reach 126/9 on a sluggish pitch against LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They got off to a decent start as Du Plessis and Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) took them to 42/0 in the powerplay. However, the duo did not look to be in their usual rhythm due to the slow nature of the pitch, which hampered their flamboyant stroke-making ability.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) broke their 62-run stand in the ninth over by dismissing Kohli. He then gave another massive breakthrough by scalping the wicket of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (4) to derail RCB's innings. Faf du Plessis continued his struggle at the other end and made 44 from 40 balls before Amit Mishra dismissed him in the 17th over.

RCB eventually crawled their way to 126/9 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik (16) and Wanindu Hasaranga (8) hit a couple of boundaries and added some crucial runs for their team in the end.

Poll : 0 votes