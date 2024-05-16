[Watch] Light show leaves Hyderabad crowd mesmerized amid rain delay during SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match

Fans were greeted with a light show during the rain delay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 16. That came as persistent rain delayed the toss in GT's last game of the season.

The cut-off time for a 5-over game is 10.30pm IST. Interestingly, a washout will help the Sunrisers qualify for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The two teams locked horns earlier this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Titans registered their first-ever win against SRH, prevailing by seven wickets on March 31.

GT, however, have been eliminated from the playoffs race. Their last IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was also washed out due to rain. Shubman Gill and Co. are placed eighth in the points table with five wins in 13 games.

On the other hand, SRH are fourth in the points table with seven wins (14 points) in 12 games. They will play their last league game against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 19).

Expand Tweet

Pat Cummins turned around SRH's fortunes in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, who was bought for INR 20.5 crore, has turned around their fortunes in IPL 2024. He helped the side build a winning habit with a revamped approach after the Hyderabad-based franchise finished bottom of the points table last year.

The top order, especially openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been exceptional with the bat this season. Head has amassed 533 runs in 11 innings so far at a strike rate of 201.89, including one ton and four half-centuries. Similarly, Abhishek has scored 401 in 12 innings at a strike rate of 205.64, including two fifties.

The bowling unit has been equally impressive as T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bagged 15 and 11 wickets in 10 and 12 games, respectively. Skipper Cummins too has scalped 14 wickets. He has also been a handy lower-order batter.

Cummins, who led Australia to the ICC WTC championship and the ODI World Cup last year, will look to guide SRH to their second IPL trophy this year.