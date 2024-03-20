[Watch] Lighting team begins practice sessions at MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium this Friday (March 22). Ahead of the grand event in Chennai, the organizing team prepared the lighting and stage for the occasion at the venue. A video from the preparations has gone viral on X.

The BCCI announced a star-studded lineup for the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony earlier today (March 20). Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will perform at the event this year, along with singer Sonu Nigam and musician AR Rahman.

Fans having a ticket for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match can watch the event for free at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here's a brief preview of how the lighting would be during the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony:

The above video shared by a fan has received more than 2,000 likes on X. Fans are excited to witness what the BCCI has in store for them at this year's IPL Opening Ceremony.

Big names confirmed to perform at IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

As mentioned earlier, the BCCI has confirmed that Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam will be the celebrities who will perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2024. Apart from that, the 10 captains will also meet in a captains' meet before the opening ceremony in Chennai.

Last year, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni represented Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the opening ceremony before the first match of IPL 2023. This year, CSK captain Dhoni will walk out with Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis during the grand event.

The opening ceremony will start at 6:30 pm IST. After a 30-minute ceremony, the action will shift to the middle, with Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni coming out for the first toss of IPL 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.