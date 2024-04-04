[Watch] Local boy Ambati Rayudu treats his former CSK teammates with delicious Biryani ahead of IPL 2024 clash against SRH

Despite retiring from the IPL, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu didn't shy away from being a good host as the Men in Yellow reached Hyderabad ahead of their next IPL 2024 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Hyderabad is known for its delicious Biryani, and Rayudu ensured he had loads of it ordered at the team hotel to welcome his former Chennai teammates. In a video posted by the Super Kings on social media, the players are seen enjoying the Biryani and eating to their heart's content.

Ambati Rayudu also joined his mates for a meet-and-greet, and players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur were seen thanking the former CSK cricketer for being such a great host.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

In the video, Chennai Super Kings legend and former skipper MS Dhoni was also seen speaking about the players having had multiple sessions of Biryani, showing just how much they loved the cuisine.

CSK aim to get back to winning ways

After winning their first two games, the Chennai Super Kings stumbled against the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. A half-century from Rishabh Pant saw the Capitals post a daunting target of 192.

Although CSK had great quality and depth in their batting, the DC bowlers were magnificent in the execution of their plans. Khaleel Ahmed sent the two openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra back to the pavilion, and the Men in Yellow just couldn't recover as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Dhoni's brilliant cameo of 36 was perhaps the lone shining light in a rather dull batting performance from the defending champions as they fell short by 20 runs. They now face a SunRisers Hyderabad side that have lost two out of three games and are in search of a win on Friday, April 5.