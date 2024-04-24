[Watch] Lone LSG fan jumps in joy amidst stunned CSK supporters after win in IPL 2024 clash

As the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off the highest-ever successful run-chase at the Chepauk Stadium against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 23, an LSG fan jumped in joy amidst several stunned CSK supporters.

Batting first, the home side posted a massive total of 210/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a sparkling unbeaten 108 off 60 from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK skipper also received crucial support from the in-form Shivam Dube, who smashed a 27-ball 66.

However, in reply, LSG completed the record run-chase in the final over with six wickets in hand on the back of an incredible 63-ball 124* by Marcus Stoinis. His masterful knock included 13 boundaries and six maximums.

After the game ended, the big screen at the Chepauk Stadium caught a lone LSG fan celebrating amidst a sea of CSK supporters in the crowd.

The defeat was CSK's first at home this season and a second consecutive overall, leaving them precariously placed at fifth on the points table with four wins in eight outings.

Meanwhile, LSG won their second straight game to move into the top four with 10 points in eight matches. They also completed the double on CSK, having beaten them at home in their previous encounter on April 19.

"We were way behind the game when we were batting so it was very special to pull it off" - KL Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul was delighted with the team's fortitude in pulling off an improbable win after being behind for much of the run-chase.

The visitors were struggling at 88/3 in 11 overs, needing a further 123 runs off 54 deliveries. However, a crucial 15-ball 34 by Nicholas Pooran set the ball rolling before Marcus Stoinis took over in the final overs to complete the miraculous victory.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said:

"Very special, especially when it’s a game like that. We were way behind the game when we were batting so it was very special to pull it off. It was a fresh start, both teams started off at 0. Different conditions here. I think they started off really well and put us under pressure. 170-180 would’ve been a great total here but they batted really well. Full credit to Stoinis. It was not just power hitting, it was very clever batting."

Despite being one of the newcomers to the IPL, LSG qualified for the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.

They will look to continue the current winning streak in their next encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27.

