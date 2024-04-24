[Watch] LSG captain KL Rahul's aggressive celebration after 6-wicket victory in IPL 2024 clash against CSK at Chepauk Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul celebrated passionately in the dressing room after his team's victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). LSG became the first team to beat CSK at their home venue in Chennai this season with their six-wicket win on Tuesday, April 23.

CSK batted first in the contest and managed to reach 210/4 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) and Shivam Dube (66). Marcus Stoinis (124*) then held Lucknow Super Giants' innings together when wickets kept falling at the other end. He smashed a blistering century to see his side home in 19.3 overs.

After Stoinis hit the winning boundary on the third ball of the final over, KL Rahul was spotted celebrating aggressively in the dressing room.

You can watch Rahul's reaction in the video below:

"It was so special to pull off something like this"- LSG captain KL Rahul after beating CSK in IPL 2024 encounter

At the post-match presentation, KL Rahul said that his side were on the back foot for the majority of the chase, and the win felt special for the same reason. Reflecting on the victory, Rahul said:

"Very very special especially when the game is like that. We were way behind the game for the majority of the run chase. It was so special to pull off something like this. It was a fresh start. They got off to a great start and put pressure on the bowlers.

"I thought 170-180 was a par score. It was phenomenal to see Stoinis from the outside. It was much more than power hitting. He batted very smartly."

Rahul added:

"We have a few games where we couldn't get past 170. We felt we needed one power hitter in the top three. Then you have Pooran and the other Indian players towards the end. Yeah I have also realised that T20 cricket has changed in the last two years. You know you have to go a bit more harder in the powerplay. The impact player rule gives the freedom to the batters."

LSG will next face RR on Saturday (April 27) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

