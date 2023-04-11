The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) celebrated their incredible last-ball victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Super Giants were chasing leather for the entire innings as RCB piled on a mammoth 212-2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell registered half-centuries at an impressive strike rate as the home team went on a rampage to thrill the home crowd.

In reply, the Super Giants were in trouble at 23-3 in four overs when Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant counter-attacking knock of 65 from just 30 balls. However, another double strike in quick succession meant that LSG were left reeling at 105-5 in 11 overs.

However, Nicholas Pooran walked in and stunned the home team with his stroke-filled 62 of 19 deliveries as Lucknow pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat on the last ball of the contest with one wicket to spare. Despite RCB being in control for much of the time, LSG pulled off a thrilling victory through sheer belief, grit, and tenacity.

The crushing defeat meant RCB remain on two points after three games, while LSG have registered three victories from their opening four matches.

After the match, LSG provided a peek into their celebrations in their hotel by sharing a video on their Instagram handle.

Check out the video below:

"The only venue where so many last-ball finishes are possible" - LSG skipper KL Rahul after victory against RCB

During the post-match presentation, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was visibly pleased with the team's thrilling last-ball victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The skipper credited the lower order for helping the team chase down an improbable total and added that the Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for such finishes. He said:

"Unbelievable. This is the Chinnaswamy, only venue where so many last-ball finishes are possible. From the position we were in, to end up winning it, is superb. We had to go hard and the ball swung early, and they got 2-3 wickets to put the pressure on us. The only reason we got two points today is for the way the lower order batted."

Despite the victory, KL Rahul admitted concerns over his lack of batting form but felt the conditions back home played a role in it. The 30-year-old endured another forgettable outing with the bat as he scored a tepid 18 off 20 balls.

He said:

"Not ideal for me, I want to score more runs and get the strike rate up as well. We've played on two tough Lucknow wickets, and today we lost 3 wickets so I went slower. I wanted to stay till the end and play with Nicky (Nicholas Pooran)."

Nicholas Pooran was adjudged the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 62 from just 19 deliveries, which included four 4's and seven 6's.

RCB will remain at home and take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15, while LSG will return home to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second match of the same day.

