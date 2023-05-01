[Watch] LSG skipper KL Rahul gets injured during their IPL 2023 game vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1.

The incident took place during the second over of RCB’s innings when Faf du Plessis played a wide delivery outside the off-stump towards the cover region. Rahul injured his hamstring while putting in a desperate dive to stop a certain boundary near boundary cushions.

KL Rahul looked to be in pain as his teammates rushed to check on him before the physio arrived. The right-handed batter was taken off the ground.

Watch the video below:

In Rahul’s absence, senior all-rounder Krunal Pandya took over the leadership duties.

LSG will now hope that Rahul’s injury doesn’t get serious as IPL 2023 enters the business end. The Karnataka batter has, so far, scored 274 runs in eight games in IPL 2023, including a couple of half-centuries.

If Rahul doesn’t come out to bat, Lucknow might play a pure batter as one of their subs. LSG have Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, and Prerak Mankad as their Impact Player substitutes.

RCB opt to bat against KL Rahul’s LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and chose to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The franchise made a couple of changes, bringing in Josh Hazlewood and Anuj Rawat. The duo replaced Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed in the playing XI.

KL Rahul’s LSG, on the other hand, made a solitary change as Krishnappa Gowtham replaced Avesh Khan in the starting XI.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, and Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Josh Hazlewood.

Follow LSG vs RCB live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes