[Watch] Maheesh Theekshana castles Ramandeep Singh with a carrom ball in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Maheesh Theekshana responded strongly after being struck for a six to dismiss Ramandeep Singh in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The all-rounder was outfoxed by a trademark carrom ball variation by the Sri Lankan spinner at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.

Ramandeep Singh was sent out to accelerate the scoring, a luxury that KKR could afford courtesy their strong and deep batting unit. The right-handed player tried to take on the bowlers from the word go, but could not get going courtesy of the bowlers' accuracy.

He trudged to eight runs off 10 deliveries, and just when he broke the shackles by hitting a six over long-on against Theekshana, the bowler responded with a wicket. Ramandeep Singh tried to play a half-hearted stroke after failing to read the delivery accurately.

Since he tried to make room for himself, he had the stumps exposed. The delivery breached the gap after turning away from the right-handed batter and hit the middle stump.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ramandeep Singh scored an important cameo of 35 runs off 17 deliveries in KKR's win over SRH at the Eden Gardens during the tournament's opening weekend.

KKR struggling to switch gears in the lead-up to the death overs after Ramandeep Singh's dismissal

Ramandeep Singh's wicket reduced KKR to 85-5 after 12 overs as their free fall post the powerplay orchestrated by the CSK spinners continued. The pair of Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh are still at the crease, with Andre Russell yet to come, but CSK bowlers have still got the opposition on a leash.

KKR have not scored a boundary since the six scored by Ramandeep Singh just before his dismissal. Iyer and Rinku are struggling to get going as the pace off deliveries are doing their work on a traditional Chepauk surface.

At the time of writing, KKR are placed at 103-5, with the partnership for the sixth wicket only bringing in 18 runs off 23 deliveries.

Theekshana, on the other hand, has wrapped up his spell with figures of 1-28 off his four overs.