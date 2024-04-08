[Watch] Mahipal Lomror visits Siddhivinayak Temple with his teammates ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mahipal Lomror visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with his teammates ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede on April 11. Bengaluru had retained him for INR 95 lakh ahead of the 2024 season.

Lomror recently grabbed the limelight with his 33-run knock off 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with the innings comprising three sixes and as many boundaries. The left-handed batter also stayed unbeaten on 17 off eight balls versus Punjab Kings (PBKS).

On Monday (April 8), Lomror shared an Instagram story where he posed alongside Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Karn Sharma at the Mumbai-based temple. Here's the post:

Mahipal Lomror with his RCB teammates ahead of MI vs RCB IPL clash.

Bengaluru recently completed a hat-trick of losses, with defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), LSG, and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively. They previously lost the season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their only win has come against PBKS.

"I just try and hit boundaries from the very first ball" - Mahipal Lomror on his role as impact player for RCB

Mahipal Lomror recently opened up on his role as an impact player for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Lomror explained how he tries to fulfil the role with his aggressive mindset. He said in the post-match show after the PBKS game:

"The Impact Player rule is such that you have to be ready as you can get a call at any time to go in. As the name suggests, you have to make an impact on the game from the word go.

"This is what the team management wants me to prepare for. They are very clear because we have a really strong batting lineup, and this is the only place where they can use me."

He added:

"Earlier, I used to bat up the order, and that gave me more balls to bat. But now as an Impact sub, there's not going to be many balls to play. So, whenever I'm going into nets, I just try and hit boundaries from the very first ball."

Mahipal Lomror will now look to deliver against MI as Bengaluru eye a return to winning ways in IPL 2024.