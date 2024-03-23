[Watch] “Main mara to inhe bahar hi bhejunga” - Virender Sehwag roasts social media sensation Orry during IPL 2024

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had a hilarious response to social media sensation Orry during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag roasted Orry after the latter decided not to bat in his ‘costly’ outfit after being asked to show his favorite shot by the show host. Here’s how the interaction unfolded:

Orry said:

“Ye suit na bahot mehnga hai, isme sports nahi khel sakte par baad mein dikhaega. [This is a very costly suit, we can’t play sports in this but I’ll show you later (my shots)]."

Sehwag replied (on his favorite shot):

“(chuckles) Main mara to inhe bahar hi bhejunga. [If I hit then I’ll throw him out].”

Orry responded:

“(chuckles) Pura sixer [complete six].”

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, has been seen hanging out with Bollywood celebrities and star kids over the last few months. He has also also made appearances on TV shows like Bigg Boss and Koffee with Karan.

It’s worth mentioning that Sehwag is currently working as a commentator for Jio Cinema for Hindi and Haryanvi feeds.

Virender Sehwag’s career in numbers

Virender Sehwag is one of the most successful batters for India in international cricket, having represented India in 251 ODIs, 19 T20Is and 104 Tests.

The 45-year-old has scored more than 8,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs. Overall, he has amassed 17,253 runs in 374 matches with the help of 38 centuries and 72 fifties. He holds the record of two triple centuries in Tests, most in the red-ball format, joint-equal with Don Bradman, Chris Gayle and Brian Lara.

In IPL, Sehwag played from 2008 to 2015, scoring 2,728 runs in 104 matches at a strike rate of 155.44, including two centuries and 16 fifties. He represented Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings during his IPL career.

Virender Sehwag retired from all forms of cricket in October 2015. His biggest achievements are winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.