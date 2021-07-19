[Watch] Manan Vohra plays some cracking shots in preparation for the second phase of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently shared a clip where batter Manan Vohra was seen playing some glorious shots during a training session at the Royals academy. The second phase of IPL 2021 is set to resume in September in the UAE.

Manan Vohra looked in terrific touch as he was timing the ball to perfection while playing some aggressive strokes.

You can watch the clip below:

UAE on Manan's mind! 💪



Watch him hit the nets at The Royals Academy. 🏟#RoyalsFamily | @ImMananVohra pic.twitter.com/fQhtizm8OH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 19, 2021

The Royals had a mixed campaign in the first half of IPL 2021, winning three of their opening seven games. RR currently occupies the fifth spot in the points table.

Manan Vohra has played four games for the Royals this campaign, failing to make much impact with the bat. The 28-year-old could only amass 42 runs at an average of 10.5 while his strike rate was 107.69.

The right-handed batter played the first four games of the season for his franchise but was later dropped for the other three matches.

Manan Vohra welcomes BCCI's decision to announce the full schedule for the 2021-22 domestic season

Domestic cricket in India has been severely impacted over the past year, with only the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy taking place in the 2020-21 season.

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced its schedule for the new domestic season. Cricketers will get to play in the Ranji Trophy along with other major competitions.

You can find the complete schedule for the upcoming domestic season here.

Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra praised the BCCI for arranging a full season of domestic cricket in such trying times.

"Whenever a player plays full season across formats and performs well, the performance is always noted and rewarded. So this decision is a welcome step (from BCCI) for all the players. Last season, we played in the Vijay Hazare trophy among the top teams, and it gave the team a lot of confidence."

The Ranji Trophy will be played in a three-month window, beginning on November 16 this year. But before that, Manan Vohra will be keen to impress in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar