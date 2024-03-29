[Watch] Matheesha Pathirana did not touch MS Dhoni's feet during CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match; clear angle shows what exactly happened

During the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a video went viral, claiming that Matheesha Pathirana touched MS Dhoni's feet before bowling. The clip was widely appreciated by fans as well.

The truth, though, is that nothing of that sort happened. The angle of the viral video made it appear as if Pathirana bent down to touch the CSK captain's feet.

However, in a clear angle of the video that has now surfaced, it can be seen that Pathirana is merely picking up his bowling marker and not touching the feet of Dhoni, who was standing near the marker.

Coming to the Chennai Super Kings-Gujarat Titans game, the defending champions registered a convincing 63-run win over the 2023 runners-up at the Chepauk. Bowling first after winning the toss, Gujarat Titans conceded 206 as CSK made merry.

Shivam Dube top-scored with 51 off 23, slamming two fours and five sixes, while Rachin Ravindra hammered 46 off 20, with the aid of six fours and three sixes. Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with 46 off 36, while Daryl Mitchell contributed 24* off 20. Sameer Rizvi also contributed an impressive cameo of 14 off six balls, hammering two sixes.

Gujarat Titans faltered in their chase and were restricted to 143-8. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 37 off 31, but no other batter reached the 30-run mark. For CSK, the pace trio of Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande claimed two wickets apiece.

How Matheesha Pathirana performed in the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match

While three CSK pacers picked up two wickets each against Gujarat Titans, Pathirana also came up with a key contribution. He bowled his full quota of four overs and was economical, registering figures of 1-29.

The Sri Lankan pace bowler got the big wicket of Sai Sudharsan in the 15th over of Gujarat Titans' chase. The left-handed batter tried to take on a full delivery but ended up being caught at long-on by Rizvi.

The 21-year-old Pathirana has picked up 19 wickets in 12 games at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 7.25 in the 2023 edition as Chennai Super Kings won the IPL for a record-equalling fifth time.