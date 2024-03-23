[Watch] Mayank Dagar shares emotional video of Virat Kohli handing him RCB cap ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar made his debut for the franchise in the IPL 2024 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Dagar received his cap from veteran batter Virat Kohli and it was an emotional moment for the spinner as he considered the latter his idol. He took to Instagram to post a video where Kohli is seen giving him the cap.

Here's what Mayank Dagar captioned the video:

"This moment will always be special for me. Getting my debut cap 163 from my idol. Looking forward to win matches for my team this season"

Here's the video:

Mayank Dagar bowled just two overs in the game, conceding six runs and not picking up any wickets. RCB couldn't defend the target of 174 as the hosts cruised to a six-wicket win.

Virat Kohli's message to Mayank Dagar

Virat Kohli is known to wear his heart on his sleeve and his pep talk to Dagar was no less emotional. He backed the youngster to do well and advised him to enjoy his game.

In the video, Kohli also spoke about the loyal RCB fans and how they would back Dagar if he gave his all. Here's what Kohli said in a RCB video:

"I know how badly you wanted to play for this team. Have a lot of fun. It is a great place to play your cricket. You will see the passion of the fans if you put your hundred percent in. All the best."

Dagar didn't have much IPL experience under his belt, having played just three games for SunRisers Hyderabad last season in which he picked up just a solitary wicket. However, RCB have entrusted him to be one of their main spinners by bringing him into their squad during the IPL 2024 trade window.