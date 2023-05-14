[Watch] MI youngster Nehal Wadhera travels in Mumbai airport wearing batting pads as punishment

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Nehal Wadhera recently walked through the Mumbai Airport while he was wearing batting pads. Wadhera is one of the finds of the season and has been a consistent performer for Mumbai side in the batting department over the past few matches. He hit a couple of half-centuries in pressure situations against RCB and CSK to announce himself.

The Mumbai franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Wadhera's activities off the field. In it, he can be seen striding in the airport with his pads on, along with his teammates.

The video was captioned:

#MumbaiIndians youngster #NehalWadhera turned all heads at Mumbai airport with his punishment #OOTD. He was captured with his pads on instead of traditional jumpsuit. According to our sources, #Nehal regrets being late for batters meeting.

You can watch the video below:

"MI are still not back on track" - Murali Karthik after Mumbai Indians' win against Gujarat Titans

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the MI vs GT game, Murali Karthik analyzed Mumbai's performance and opined that they still have a couple of concerns in the bowling department.

He pointed out that their death bowling was among the worst in IPL 2023 in terms of economy rates and felt that they have to rectify it soon as batters can't always score north of 200. Karthik said:

"MI are still not back on track. There are still a few areas where there is some scope for improvement. If I am not mistaken, their bowling stats in the death overs will be the worst in this tournament. There are still loose ends."

"You won't get the cushion of 220 runs every time. You will also need to defend 170-180 totals at times. They didn't seem to have a Plan B once Rashid started to attack. It was evident from Rohit Sharma's face that he wasn't happy."

He added:

"Mumbai did win, but it wasn't that they were able to do it comfortably. At one point, it appeared that they would bundle Gujarat out very quickly. GT went hard, as they needed over 12 runs per over. Because of that, they lost a lot of wickets.

Mumbai Indians will next face Lucknow Super Giants on May 16 in Lucknow.

